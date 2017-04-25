No ‘Free Money’! Education Minister

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, is optimistic there’ll be adequate job opportunities in Jamaica to bond tertiary students who recently benefited from government assistance.

The government recently announced an allocation of 300 million dollars for financially challenged students at the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology and the Caribbean Maritime Institute.

Senator Ruel Reid insisted the students were not benefiting from ‘free money’ as they’d have to do community service or be bonded to work in Jamaica.

Speaking with Nationwide News this morning, Senator Reid says he’s confident the economy will produce enough jobs to absorb these University graduates who’ll benefit from government help.

The allocation to the UWI was used to help final year students who were being barred from sitting exams due to outstanding fees.

Senator Reid says approximately 64 students are still affected.

The Minister says further arrangements are being made for other students with outstanding balances.

Senator Ruel Reid, Education Minister speaking this morning with Nationwide News following a presentation at the Middle Managers’ Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

