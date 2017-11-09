No Future Bad Gas Guarantees

Head of Engineering at the Bureau of Standards, Rohan Anderson, says the Bureau cannot assure the country that there will not be a recurrence of the so-called bad gas saga of 2015-2016.

He, however, told yesterday’s sitting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC, that steps are being taken to limit the possibility.

The bad gas saga saw several motorists suffer engine damage after purchasing contaminated petrol.

Mr. Anderson says equipment has been obtained to assist with the testing of fuel. He says the bureau is also attempting to acquire additional equipment.

Mr. Anderson also say an inspectorate is being set up that will allow for a more fulsome fuel safety guarantee.

The funding for the inspectorate is expected to be included in the next budget.

