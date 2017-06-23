No Immediate Plans to Ban Brazilian Beef

Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda, says there are no plans at this time to ban meat products from Brazil.

His comment comes as the United States Department of Agriculture has announced that it has suspended the importation of fresh beef from Brazil following safety concerns.

Minister Samuda says Jamaica does not import fresh meat from Brazil.

In a statement this afternoon, he says Jamaica only imports canned beef from two processing plants in Brazil.

He says those plants have been found to be compliant with international standards.

The Minister says the situation is being monitored and updates will be given as the need arises.

The United States has suspended Brazilian meat imports over “recurring concerns about the safety of products intended for the American market”.

Jamaica had placed a temporary ban on corned beef imports from Brazil in March following reports that major Brazilian meat processors had been “selling rotten beef and poultry”.

–30–