‘No Improvements in Police Lock-Ups for over 25yrs’ – Public Defender

Public Defender, Arlene Harrison Henry, says the conditions in police lock-ups have not improved 25 years after three inmates suffocated in an overcrowded cell at the Constant Spring Police Station in 1992.

Agana Barrett, Ian Forbes and Vassell Brown were among 19 men packed inside a poorly ventilated cell at the time.

Mrs. Harrison Henry, who was a human rights activists at the time of the tragedy in 1992, says there have been several other deaths in police lock-ups since then.

Speaking on Nationwide @5 last evening, Mrs. Harrison Henry painted a picture of the state of police lockups across the island.

She says the lock-up at the Spanish Town and Half Way Tree Police stations are notorious for overcrowding.

Mrs. Harrison Henry says the police have what she calls a ‘constant habit of charging people way too early’.

Mrs Harrison Henry says this presents a challenge for judges who have to wait for case files to be ready before proceeding with trials.

And, veteran Human Rights advocate, Flo O’Connor, says prisoners suffer several instances of indignity in police lockups.

Ms. O’Connor, who’s a member of the then Jamaica Council for Human Rights, described her experience over the years helping people being abused in lockups.

Ms. O’Connor says it’s important that the conditions in the lockups are exposed and addressed.

