No Industrial Action by BOJ Workers

There’ll be no industrial action by the workers of the Bank of Jamaica, BOJ.

That’s the word from the President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, BITU, Kavan Gayle.

The BITU represents the workers at the BOJ.

It met yesterday with the bank’s administration at the Ministry of Labour headquarters in downtown, Kingston.

Mr. Gayle says the strike is cancelled despite the parties failing to agree to a settlement.

He says they’ll meet again on April 11.

Workers at the BOJ were reportedly restive because of alleged anomalies in the bank’s compensation structure.

They threatened industrial action last week.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gayle says he’s concerned about the number of disputes going to the Ministry of Labour regarding the BOJ.

