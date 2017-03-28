Search
Home Latest_MA No Industrial Action by BOJ Workers
BOJ_front

No Industrial Action by BOJ Workers

Mar 28, 2017Latest_MA, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

There’ll be no industrial action by the workers of the Bank of Jamaica, BOJ.

That’s the word from the President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, BITU, Kavan Gayle.

The BITU represents the workers at the BOJ.

It met yesterday with the bank’s administration at the Ministry of Labour headquarters in downtown, Kingston.

Mr. Gayle says the strike is cancelled despite the parties failing to agree to a settlement.

He says they’ll meet again on April 11.

Workers at the BOJ were reportedly restive because of alleged anomalies in the bank’s compensation structure.

They threatened industrial action last week.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gayle says he’s concerned about the number of disputes going to the Ministry of Labour regarding the BOJ.

— 30 —

Previous PostMan in Custody following 'Moncrieffe's Murder'

Related articles

Tesha-Miller

Reputed Klansman Leader, Tesha Miller, in Bahamian Police Custody

Mar 28, 2017

Fishermen Generic

32 Dominicans Caught in Jamaican waters with over $10m Worth of Fish

Mar 28, 2017

inmate cell-phone

Cell Phone Jammers Restored at Tower St

Mar 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS