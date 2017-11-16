No Job Losses to Come from CDA-OCR Merger

The government is promising that there will be no reduction in staff when the merger of the Child Development Agency, CDA, and the Office of the Children’s Registry, OCR, is completed.

The new entity will be called the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, CPFSA.

State Minister of Youth, Floyd Green, says the merger won’t result in any staff displacement.

He says in the second phase deeper structural changes will be done in the lead up to the single entity.

Minister Green says phase two will also see the entity hire more investigators to ease their high caseloads.

–30–