No More Extensions for Completion of FINSAC Report

Sep 22, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has firmly declared that no more extensions will be given for the completion of the FINSAC report.

Information Minister, Ruel Reid, announced last week that Cabinet has approved a three-month extension for the report to be completed. He says Cabinet also approved a revised budget of $58-million for the Commission to complete its work.

The report was expected to have been completed next month. Mr. Holness says the volume of work to be done caused the delay.

The FINSAC Commission of Enquiry began in 2008.

The Commission was tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the collapse of the country’s financial institutions in the 1990s.

