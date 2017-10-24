No More Paying Vehicle Fitness at Swallowfield

Motorists will no longer be able to pay for your vehicle fitness at the Swallowfield Depot after October 31.

Only electronic payments are facilitated at the Swallowfield Depot.

But, you can now pay the fee online at jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ, says the Island Traffic Authority is rolling out its new electronic certification system and TAJ’s online payment facility.

To use the online service, you’ll have to create an account and insert a valid TRN number and credit card number.

TAJ says the online payment makes it easier and more convenient for customers.

The tax office says one of the aims of the electronic motor vehicle certification system is to eliminate the transcription errors which arose from handwritten Certificates of Fitness.

–30–