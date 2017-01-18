“No Need for Commission of Enquiry into Church Sex Scandal’ – Chuck

The Constabulary’s Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA, could be asked to set up a special inquiry into a number of allegations of child sex abuse, now surfacing.

That’s the word from Justice Minister Delroy Chuck.

He says the matter may come up in tomorrow’s meeting of Parliament’s joint select committee on legislation dealing with sexual offences, domestic violence and child abuse.

The allegations started surfacing, following the arrest and charging of Moravian Minister Rupert Clarke late last month.

He’s been changed with having sex with a 15-year old girl.

Many of the allegations are being made on the social media website Facebook.

Gender advocate, Dr. Glenda Simms, yesterday called on the government to set up a commission of enquiry into the widespread allegations, many of which are implicating Moravian ministers. But Mr. Chuck says there’s no need for such an enquiry.

He’s encouraging those who’re being implicated, to take legal action against their accusers. This, he says, if they can prove that the allegations are false.

