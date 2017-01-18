Search
Home Evening News “No Need for Commission of Enquiry into Church Sex Scandal’ – Chuck
40441delroy_jlp_chuck

“No Need for Commission of Enquiry into Church Sex Scandal’ – Chuck

Jan 18, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The Constabulary’s Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA, could be asked to set up a special inquiry into a number of allegations of child sex abuse, now surfacing.

That’s the word from Justice Minister Delroy Chuck.

He says the matter may come up in tomorrow’s meeting of Parliament’s joint select committee on legislation dealing with sexual offences, domestic violence and child abuse.

The allegations started surfacing, following the arrest and charging of Moravian Minister Rupert Clarke late last month.

He’s been changed with having sex with a 15-year old girl.

Many of the allegations are being made on the social media website Facebook.

Gender advocate, Dr. Glenda Simms, yesterday called on the government to set up a commission of enquiry into the widespread allegations, many of which are implicating Moravian ministers. But Mr. Chuck says there’s no need for such an enquiry.

He’s encouraging those who’re being implicated, to take legal action against their accusers. This, he says, if they can prove that the allegations are false.

-30-

Previous PostGuidance Counselors' Frustration

Related articles

Business Confidence Up

Business & Consumer Confidence Highest Ever

Jan 18, 2017

Guidance Counselling

Guidance Counselors’ Frustration

Jan 18, 2017

Dr. Paul Gardener

Gardner Fighting to Clear His Name of Sex Scandal Claims

Jan 18, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History