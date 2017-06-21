‘No Need for Emergency Standby Draw Down at This Time’ – IMF Rep

The IMF’s Resident Representative to Jamaica, Dr. Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, says he doesn’t believe the government needs to draw down from the Standby Agreement to meet costs from a series of recent floods.

Flooding has devastated parts of the island in recent weeks, causing at least a reported $4-billion in losses.

The USD$1.7-billion Standby Agreement is designed to provide Jamaica with ready access to funds in the event of a major economic shock.

But Dr. Ngouana, says he believes the government is in a good enough economic position to absorb the impact of the flooding.

Dr. Ngouana says the IMF is open to dialogue should the need arise.

–30–