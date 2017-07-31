No Need to Fear Special Operations Zones, says Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, is moving to reassure the business community in the resort town of Montego Bay that there’s no need to fear the implementation of the Zones of Special Operations.

He says over the years the government has proven it’s commitment to human rights.

Mr. Bartlett, who’s also the Member of Parliament for East Central St James, made reference to the years between 1983 and 1989 when there were all JLP MPs in the parliament.

He says even then there was still a commitment to the principles of democracy.

Edmund Bartlett was addressing the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Forum at the Royal Decameron Hotel in St James on Friday.

Preparation is in high gear for the roll out of the Zones of Special Operation.

Members of the security forces have been undergoing training in human rights and the provisions of the law.

The Prime Minister, on the advice of the National Security Council, may declare any high crime area a zone for special security operations and community development measures.

