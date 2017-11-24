No Negative Reations to HPV Vaccine

The Health Ministry says none of the more than 4,000 girls who’ve received vaccination for the Human Papillomavirus, HPV, have recorded any adverse reaction.

The Health Ministry in collaboration with the Education Ministry rolled out the controversial HPV programme in High schools across the island in October.

Dr. Melody Ennis is Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health.

She says globally there’ve been reports of what she calls ‘chronic debilitating pain’. But Dr. Ennis says studies have shown no conclusive link between those symptoms and the vaccine.

Dr. Ennis was speaking Thursday evening at a function celebrating Pharmacy week, in Papine St. Andrew.

