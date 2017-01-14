No ‘Plastic’ Found in Hanna’s Rice

The Bureau of Standards says it has found no evidence of contamination in rice samples provided by South East St. Ann Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna.

On Wednesday, Ms. Hanna posted a video on her Instagram saying plastic rice was still on the market as she’d bought it.

Miss Hanna said the rice could be rolled and bounced like a ball.

In a statement to the media today, Industry and Commerce Minister Karl Samuda says the samples of cooked and uncooked rice obtained from Hanna were tested.

He says there was no evidence of plastic or what he calls unusual behavior found in the samples.

The Minister says the samples were subjected to starch, moisture content, floating and flame tests as well as Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy analyses.

Minister Samuda says Hanna has been notified of the results of the tests.

