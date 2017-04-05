No Regrets as Corned Beef Ban Lifted

The government has lifted its ban on the importation, distribution and sale of corned beef from Brazil with immediate effect.

The removal of the ban was announced today by Minister of Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, Minister, Karl Samuda.

It’s once again safe to sell corned beef from Brazil.

Minister Samuda says extensive tests of the product locally found all samples were within normal limits.

He says processing plants in Brazil which supply the local market were found to be compliant with international standards. Minister Samuda, who came under some pressure to lift the ban, says he believes it was completely justified.

Minister Samuda was speaking at a press conference today at his Ministry’s Hope Gardens Headquarters in St. Andrew.

The ban was put in place on March 21 after reports surfaced that some Brazilian meat processors were selling rotten beef and poultry.

