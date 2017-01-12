No ‘Relaxation’ for Bolt Swansong

Track and field analyst, Hubert Lawrence says fans shouldn’t expect to see a relaxed Usain Bolt at the I-Double-A-F’s World Championships in London, later this year.
Bolt has announced that the Championships will be the last global meet.
–30–
Jan 12, 2017
