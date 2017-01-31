Search
Home Latest_MA ‘No Secret Meeting of Opposition MPs’ – Paulwell
44698phillip-paulwell_2013

‘No Secret Meeting of Opposition MPs’ – Paulwell

Jan 31, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

PNP President Portia Simpson Miller still enjoys the full confidence of the opposition parliamentary group.

That’s the word this afternoon from the Leader of Opposition Business in the lower house, Phillip Paulwell.

In a brief statement this morning, Mr. Paulwell denied that there was a meeting of Members of Parliament as per reports in the Sunday Observer.

That report suggested that officials of the Opposition were fuming over the refusal of the PNP president to step aside soon.

Nationwide News reported yesterday that the PNP was being rocked by fresh controversy regarding the timeline for Mrs. Simpson Miller to step down as President.

PNP activist and long time ally of Simpson Miller, Pamela Redwood used her facebook page on the weekend to blast those whom she says are moving to have Mrs. Simpson Miller resign as President in the next few days .

According to Redwood 20 persons met on the weekend to plot Mrs. Simpson Miller’s early exit.

She labelled those conspiring against Mrs. Simpson Miller as traitors.

Last week the PNP President told our reporter that she intends to contribute to the 2017/2018 budget debate as Opposition Leader.

Yesterday former General Secretary, Paul Burke says he’s expecting an announcement on an exit timeline for Mrs Simpson Miller at the party’s National Executive Council Meeting this Sunday.

-30-

Previous PostCaricel Defiant; Continuing Business as Usual

Related articles

leon bailey

Leon Bailey Signs for Bayer Leverkusen

Jan 31, 2017

Andre Russell Sydney Thunder

Andre Russell May Appeal 1yr Ban

Jan 31, 2017

Peter Abrahams Journo

Police Treating Peter Abrahams’ Death as Murder

Jan 31, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS