‘No Secret Meeting of Opposition MPs’ – Paulwell

PNP President Portia Simpson Miller still enjoys the full confidence of the opposition parliamentary group.

That’s the word this afternoon from the Leader of Opposition Business in the lower house, Phillip Paulwell.

In a brief statement this morning, Mr. Paulwell denied that there was a meeting of Members of Parliament as per reports in the Sunday Observer.

That report suggested that officials of the Opposition were fuming over the refusal of the PNP president to step aside soon.

Nationwide News reported yesterday that the PNP was being rocked by fresh controversy regarding the timeline for Mrs. Simpson Miller to step down as President.

PNP activist and long time ally of Simpson Miller, Pamela Redwood used her facebook page on the weekend to blast those whom she says are moving to have Mrs. Simpson Miller resign as President in the next few days .

According to Redwood 20 persons met on the weekend to plot Mrs. Simpson Miller’s early exit.

She labelled those conspiring against Mrs. Simpson Miller as traitors.

Last week the PNP President told our reporter that she intends to contribute to the 2017/2018 budget debate as Opposition Leader.

Yesterday former General Secretary, Paul Burke says he’s expecting an announcement on an exit timeline for Mrs Simpson Miller at the party’s National Executive Council Meeting this Sunday.

-30-