No Tolerance for Police Indiscipline & Corruption, says Montague

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says there’ll be no tolerance for indiscipline and corruption in the 150-year-old Jamaica Constabulary Force.

He made the remarks at the 2017 Lasco Top Cop Awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Minister Montague says the country should not allow the unacceptable behaviour of a minority to diminish the work of the dedicated men and women of the Force.

Meanwhile, Corporal Stokely Fagan of the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency is the Police officer of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, he encouraged his colleagues to remain committed to the Constabulary Force and Jamaica.

-30-