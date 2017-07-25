‘No User Fee Policy has Improved Health of Jamaicans’ – IDB Study

The no user fee policy implemented in 2008 by the then Bruce Golding Administration has ‘increased the general health of the population’ and added to economic productivity.

That’s according to a report published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). But the IDB’s report also cautions that the policy shift may have resulted in less than optimal health services being provided in some cases.

The report was published in April this year. It’s entitled ‘Universal Public Health Insurance, Adult Status and Labour Supply in Jamaica’. It draws on the 2016 findings of a study done by two IDB researchers, Diether Beuermann and Camilo Pecha.

Nine years ago, in April 2008, the Jamaican government abolished all user fees for facilities in the public health system. The elimination of fees also applied to medical services. Before this, individuals had to pay out-of-pocket fees for these services.

The Inter-American Development Bank report suggests the policy shift improved the overall health status of the population. The report says the likelihood of persons suffering illnesses associated with an inability to carry out normal activities decreased by almost 29-percent. In addition, the number of days people were unable to perform normal activities due to illnesses suffered within the previous month decreased by 34-percent.

According to the report, this added about two hours of productivity per week to the economy. It says the increased productivity added a yearly average of USD$26.6-million worth of production to the economy from 2008 to 2012.

The report says the benefits are concentrated on relatively older adults in the 40-to-60 age range. But it says older individuals have a higher probability of falling ill.

The report says the no user fee policy added more than three hours a week of productivity to that age group. One of the criticisms of the free health care policy was it would overburden the health care system.

The report says it appears that the quality of freely provided public health services was not optimal after the policy adoption. But advocates of the policy shift said it would benefit Jamaicans who’re in poverty or uninsured.

The report says free health care has significantly helped uninsured employed individuals to have quicker recovery periods from illnesses and to lose fewer productive days.

It says ‘on average, the policy increased the general health of the benefited population.’

