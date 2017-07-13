No Warnings Before Security Forces Blanket Special Zones

‘Like Nicodemus in the night’, is how Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, is describing the way communities will be ‘locked down’, once they’re designated special zones, under the government’s anti-crime bill.

The Special Operation Zones bill was passed in the Senate late Friday and approved in the House of Representatives yesterday.

Minister Chuck says the bill is to come into effect within the next two weeks.

Residents of the Prime Minister’s constituency — West Central St. Andrew — are among those calling for their communities to be declared the first designated zone under the impending legislation.

But amid the calls, are questions about how the bill will ensure that criminals are caught, once these zones are designated.

Minister Chuck says communities declared special zones will be ‘locked down’ within minutes– without warning.

He says more than one community can be declared zones simultaneously. But Mr. Chuck says that will be dependent on the availability of resources. He says members of the security forces will set up various tents in these designated zones to conduct their operations.

The Justice Minister says some of these tents will be used as temporary detention areas for criminal suspects.

He says the Special Zones bill is to be signed off by the Governor General by Monday.

In the meantime, Minister Chuck says the Justices of the Peace are also being prepared to conduct their roles in declared zones.

Minister Chuck says JPs will also adjudicate whether persons should be detained, and order that they be brought before a Parish Judge within 24 hours.

-30-