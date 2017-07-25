‘Nonsense!’ – Attorney Rubbishes PNP’s Muzzling Resolution

Attorney-at-law, Clyde Williams, is describing a draft resolution calling for members of the People’s National Party to get permission from the General Secretary before discussing ‘internal party matters’ in the media as “nonsense”.

The draft resolution was circulated at the PNP’s National Executive Council meeting on the weekend. It proposes sanctions for those who breach it

Mr. Williams, who’s a former Chairman of the PNP’s Human Rights Commission, says the resolution would be a ‘self-inflicting blow’ to the party.

He says political parties seeking to form government should not be discussing their issues in secret.

Mr. Williams says the structures necessary to deal with internal party issues are broken. He says if they’re fixed internal issues won’t be put in the public domain.

