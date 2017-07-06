‘Nooksie’ Seen as Key Figure behind East Kgn Violence

The police say a man, known only to them as ‘Nooksie’, is a key figure behind the violence in East Kingston.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says he’s considered the leader of one of the gangs fighting for control of territory.

Superintendent Lindsay says Nooksie is wanted by police for several murders and shootings in the Kingston Eastern Police Division.

She says the police continue to maintain a presence in the area in an effort to stabilize the situation.

Superintendent Lindsay says they’re increasing their numbers in the community, adding they’re ‘engaging’ with residents.

She says police are noting what she describes as ‘a worrying trend’ of increased gang violence in the Corporate Area.

Yesterday, four people were shot, two fatally off Maxfield Avenue, in lower St. Andrew.

It was an attack Superintendent Lindsay says was caused by a feud between two gangs.

Two children — aged 12 and 14 years old — were injured in the incident.

On Monday, there were also the gun attacks in Olympic Gardens and Payne Land, volatile communities in lower St. Andrew. Those attacks resulted in multiple casualties.

Superintendent Lindsay says the Police High Command is assessing the situation. She says this level of violence has been not been seen in many years.

