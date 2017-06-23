NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament Tips-off in St Ann Today

National representative Kai Wright, says she hopes to make Jamaica proud when the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament serves off at the Ocho Rios Bay Beach, today.

Wright’s teammate will be Tsahi Williams.

Jamaica will be hosting teams from United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominica Republic, US Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Wright believes USA, Canada, Cuba and Mexico are the big four of the region.

She says the organizers selected the right venue for the tournament.

