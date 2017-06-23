Search
Home Sports NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament Tips-off in St Ann Today
volleyballg_0

NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament Tips-off in St Ann Today

Jun 23, 2017Sports0

Like

National representative Kai Wright, says she hopes to make Jamaica proud when the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament serves off at the Ocho Rios Bay Beach, today.

Wright’s teammate will be Tsahi Williams.

Jamaica will be hosting teams from United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominica Republic, US Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Wright believes USA, Canada, Cuba and Mexico are the big four of the region.

She says the organizers selected the right venue for the tournament.

–30–

Previous PostAppeal Court Dismisses PNP Trafigura Appeal: Full Judgement

Related articles

Trafigura - Houston office scenes and executive portraits

Appeal Court Dismisses PNP Trafigura Appeal: Full Judgement

Jun 23, 2017

Soccer-banner-1024x682

Jamaica & Curacao to Contest CFU Caribbean Cup Final

Jun 23, 2017

oil-prices-falling

Oil Dips Below $45

Jun 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS