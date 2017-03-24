Normalcy Returns to Bustamante Hospital

Nationwide News understands that normal operations have resumed at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St Andrew.

Our news centre has learnt that senior officials at the hospital, including the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Wood, are locked in a meeting.

It’s understood the meeting is to determine what further security measures will be implemented at the hospital.

Yesterday, some hospital staff — including doctors and nurses — staged a protest after a medical records clerk was injured by a patron at the hospital.

The placard bearing protestors demanded increase security at the hospital.

They said this was the second incident in two weeks.

