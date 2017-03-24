Search
Home Latest_MA Normalcy Returns to Bustamante Hospital
bustamante-children-hospital-kingston-jamaica

Normalcy Returns to Bustamante Hospital

Mar 24, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Nationwide News understands that normal operations have resumed at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St Andrew.

Our news centre has learnt that senior officials at the hospital, including the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Wood, are locked in a meeting.

It’s understood the meeting is to determine what further security measures will be implemented at the hospital.

Yesterday, some hospital staff — including doctors and nurses — staged a protest after a medical records clerk was injured by a patron at the hospital.

The placard bearing protestors demanded increase security at the hospital.

They said this was the second incident in two weeks.

— 30 —

Previous PostJCTU Welcomes Scotiabank's Suspension of 'Dormant Fees'

Related articles

MURDER SCENE

Bizarre Attack Leaves Businesswoman Dead; Employees Injured

Mar 25, 2017

Ardenne High

Protest at Ardenne High after Female Student Reportedly Molested by Male Teacher.

Mar 25, 2017

BOJ HQ

Labour Minister Summons Restive BOJ Workers

Mar 24, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS