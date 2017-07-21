North-South Highway Toll Adjustment to be Rolled Back

There’s to be a roll back of the latest toll rate adjustment on sections of the North-South Highway.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister, Mike Henry in a statement to the media today. He says the roll back should be effective this weekend.

In April, the Transport Ministry announced a toll rate adjustment due to a shortage of coins.

Minister Henry says the Ministry had assured the public that there’d be a roll back once the coin shortage is eased. He says he plans to honour that commitment.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Dr. Alwin Hales, had written to parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations committee yesterday recommending that the adjusted fees remain until September. But, Mr. Henry says the position proposed in the letter has now been rescinded.

A review of toll rates is set to come into effect in September in keeping with the Concession Agreement between the government of Jamaica and the Toll Road Operators.

–30–