Search
Home Evening News North-South Highway Toll Adjustment to be Rolled Back
highway Jamaica

North-South Highway Toll Adjustment to be Rolled Back

Jul 21, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

There’s to be a roll back of the latest toll rate adjustment on sections of the North-South Highway.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister, Mike Henry in a statement to the media today. He says the roll back should be effective this weekend.

In April, the Transport Ministry announced a toll rate adjustment due to a shortage of coins.

Minister Henry says the Ministry had assured the public that there’d be a roll back once the coin shortage is eased. He says he plans to honour that commitment.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Dr. Alwin Hales, had written to parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations committee yesterday recommending that the adjusted fees remain until September. But, Mr. Henry says the position proposed in the letter has now been rescinded.

A review of toll rates is set to come into effect in September in keeping with the Concession Agreement between the government of Jamaica and the Toll Road Operators.

–30–

Previous PostKgn Harbour Oil Spill will Impact Shipping

Related articles

Oil Spill Generic

Kgn Harbour Oil Spill will Impact Shipping

Jul 21, 2017

anti-corruption

Jamaica Edges Closer to Single Anti-Corruption Agency

Jul 21, 2017

police-hat2_0.jpg

DSP Freed of Corruption Charges

Jul 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History