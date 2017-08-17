North-South Highway Toll Operator Applies for Increases

The operator of the North South Highway has requested toll increases ranging from 14 to 31 percent.

A statement from the Transport Ministry says Minister Mike Henry is in receipt of the proposed adjustment to toll rates which could become effective on September 9.

Under the proposed new rates, operators of Class 1 and 2 vehicles from Caymanas, in St. Catherine to Mamee Bay, in St. Ann, could face a 17 percent increase.

While there’s a request for a 16 percent increase for class 3 vehicles and 19 percent for class 4 vehicles for the same leg.

The Transport Ministry says the average percentage proposed adjustment will be 17.6-percent.

The highest percentage adjustment will be 31-percent for Class 4 vehicles travelling from Caymanas to Angels.

The lowest proposed adjustment will be 14 percent for Class 1 vehicles travelling from Caymans to Angels and Class 4 vehicles travelling from Angels to Linstead.

The Transport Minister says he’s written the operators requesting a meeting to begin dialogue as soon as possible.

The Ministry says details of the proposed changes will be published in the local newspapers today.

The public will have five days to respond.

In the meantime, Minister Henry says the government will ensure that the alternative routes are maintained to highest acceptable standard.

–30–