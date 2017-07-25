North-South Highway Toll Roll-Back Takes Effect Tonight

The roll back in toll rates on the North South Highway is to take effect at 10:00 tonight.

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, says he’s been advised by the operators of the Highway that they now have sufficient coins in supply.

In a statement this afternoon, he says as a result of the roll back, motorists will now be asked to pay the rates that were in effect prior to the change on April 28.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister is reminding motorists that the Ministry is in the process of accepting an application from the toll operator for a change of the toll rates come September.

Minister Henry says, while he’s not yet received the final application, motorists should be aware that a rate change is pending.

