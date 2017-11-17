“Nothing less than remarkable!” – IMF Boss Hails Jamaica’s Economic Performance

“Nothing less than remarkable!” is how IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, is describing Jamaica’s performance under the stand-by agreement with the multilateral agency.

Miss Lagarde who’s in Kingston on a working visit says she has huge confidence in the Jamaican economy.

Miss Lagarde says she’s impressed by the turnaround in the economy and Jamaica’s performance under the IMF programme.

Miss Lagarade was speaking this morning during a joint media conference with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

She says she’s impressed following a review of Jamaica’s fiscal and monetary performance.

The IMF Managing Director says now is the time for Jamaica to intensify its pursuit of tough initiatives including the reform of the public sector.

She says she has huge confidence in the Jamaican economy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is welcoming news that growth has returned to Jamaica’s economy.

This week the Planning Institute of Jamaica, PIOJ revealed that the economy grew by 0-point-9-percent for the July to September quarter.

This, following negative growth in the previous quarter.

— 30 —