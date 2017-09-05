‘Nothing Unlawful about ID Card Limitations’ – Malahoo-Forte

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, says she does not believe there’s anything unlawful about what some residents say are limitations placed on their movement in the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations because they do not have Identification Cards.

Some residents of Mount Salem, including this man, yesterday described the request by the security forces for ID cards before deciding whether to allow movement in and out of the community as onerous.

Another resident of Mount Salem, who asked to be called Mechanic, also yesterday described restrictions on his movement as unreasonable.

He told our news center this afternoon that he has no other complaints. He says the security forces today exercised discretion and allowed him to go about what he says is his lawful business.

–30–