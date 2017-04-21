NSWMA Increases Efficiency; Set to Double Collection

The National Solid Waste Management Authority, NSWMA, says it’s set to double garbage collection efforts.

Chairman of the Board of the NSWMA, Dennis Chung, says increased efficiency in the management of the agency’s resources will result in a doubling of garbage collection.

Dennis Chung was speaking at the post-Sectoral Debate press conference held at the Ministry of Local Government’s headquarters in St Andrew yesterday.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, says the authority will be carrying out a public education campaign regarding the merits of composting.

He says a large percentage of the garbage collected across the island can be reused as compost.

