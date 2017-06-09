NSWMA managing smoke at garbage disposal site in Portland.

The authorities are moving to manage lingering smoke at the Doctor’s Wood Disposal site in Portland. This, following a fire at the site on Tuesday.

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority,NSWMA, Audley Gordon says the fire was brought under control within 24 hours.

Audley Gordon, Executive Director of National Solid Waste Management Authority

He says it’s suspected that the fire was caused by arsonists but he’s awaiting further investigation.

