Nugent Describes Defamation Case as Waste of Time

‘I really don’t have the time to waste’.

That’s the response of founder of the Tambourine Army and women’s advocate, Latoya Nugent, to the Supreme Court ruling in the defamation claim brought against her by Moravian Minister, Dr. Canute Thompson.

The lawsuit stemmed from comments made by Nugent on Facebook as part of her ‘Say Their Names’ campaign.

Yesterday, Justice Andrew Rattray ruled in favour of Thompson after Nugent failed to file a defense to the claim. Nugent says she doesn’t know what Dr. Thompson and his lawyers are up to.

The attorney for Dr. Thompson, Marc Williams, says the court ruled on the assumption that Nugent has no defense.

Williams says the court will now assess the damages to be awarded to his client.

