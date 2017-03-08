Numeracy Mastery Down 4%

Fewer students achieved mastery in last year’s Grade Four Numeracy test compared to 2015.

Sixty percent of the approximately 37,000 primary school students who sat the tests in June last year, achieved mastery.

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says this is a four percentage point decline compared to 2015 results.

Minister Reid says difficulty with subtracting is among the challenges noticed from the analysis of the students’ performance.

Minister Reid says students also struggled with differentiating between perimetre and area, and comprehension skills.

Meanwhile, approximately 80-percent of the over 46,000 students who sat the Grade Four Literacy test last year achieved mastery.

Minister Reid says 16 percent of the students achieved near mastery and three percent non-mastery.

And, the Education Minister says the ‘Mathematics Consortium’ is working on an action plan to tackle students’ weakness in the subject.

Meanwhile, to improve students’ literacy, Minister Reid says a national comprehensive literacy programme has been implemented at the primary school level.

In the meantime, Minister Reid is commending his handling of the education portfolio in his first year since being appointed.

At yesterday’s media conference, he refused to give himself a score. But he congratulated the team at the Ministry for its performance.

Reid says the Ministry has delivered on its promises even amid questions about its capacity to do so.

