Search
Home Latest_MA Nursing Shortage at Spanish Town Hospital
Spanish-town-hospital

Nursing Shortage at Spanish Town Hospital

May 25, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Spanish Town General Hospital in St. Catherine is operating with a shortage of over 200 nurses.

Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, says his Ministry is working hard to return the nursing staff to its full strength of 486 nurses.

Dr. Tufton says the Type B hospital, which was built in 1952 with a 277-bed capacity, is now overcrowded with 437 patients.

He says the facility must be upgraded to a Type A hospital immediately.

According to the Health Minister, the Spanish Town Hospital dealt with 86-thousand patients last year.

However, he says upgrading the hospital is not possible until major issues affecting service there are resolved.

He says his ministry should have a plan by December to upgrade the facility to a type A hospital.

–30–

Previous PostMunga Released Without Charge

Related articles

Mystics' Anna Harrison blocks the shot by Magic's Irene van Dyk. ANZ Netball Championship, Northern Mystics v Waikato/BOP Magic, Trusts Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 17th June 2012. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

Sunshine Girls Confident Ahead of Defense of Caribbean Crown

May 25, 2017

Aisha Prought

Jamaica Invitational Stepping Stone Towards World Champs Preparation – Prought

May 25, 2017

Knutsford Coach

Knutsford Express Shareholders Okay 5:1 Stock Split

May 25, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS