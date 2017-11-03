NWA Redirects Eastbound Mandela Traffic as Construction Continues

The National Works Agency will be redirecting eastbound traffic along the Mandela Highway to a newly-paved section of the roadway between the East/West Highway off-ramp and the Ferry Police Station.

The switch will take place at 10 on Sunday morning.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says traffic heading from Spanish Town and Portmore and vehicles exiting the East/West highway will now continue straight onto the new road.

Mr. Shaw says the traffic change is being implemented to facilitate the reconstruction of the existing eastbound carriageway.

The change will take place along a one kilometer stretch of the corridor where both eastbound lanes will be retained.

Motorists are being advised to obey the speed limit and to be mindful that they’re operating in a construction area as excavation works will be ongoing in the lanes to the right of the new carriageway.

–30–