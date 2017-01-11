Search
NWA Working Toward Speedy Ease of Mandela Highway Congestion

Jan 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The National Works Agency, NWA, says it expects improvements to be done on the Mandela Highway in time for peak traffic this afternoon.

Traffic along the Highway has been reduced to single lane after a broken waterline damage sections of the road way.

The NWA’s, Communications and Customer Services Manager is Stephen Shaw.

In the meantime, Communications Manager at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, says commuters can expect delays if they take buses plying the St. Catherine to Kingston Routes.

–30–

