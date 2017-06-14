Search
Home Latest_MA NWC bottled water unfair – PSOJ
nwc

NWC bottled water unfair – PSOJ

Jun 14, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, PSOJ, says it’s concerned with recent reports that the National Water Commission, NWC, plans to introduce its own brand of bottled water.

The organization says it could create distortions in the market if the NWC was to compete with the private.

PSOJ President, Paul Scott, says says public sector organisations, especially monopolies, can compete unfairly by being less efficient but offering lower prices.

He says this would affect productivity and jobs, and negatively impact private sector market players.  He says the PSOJ is disturbed at the idea, and hopes the Government prevents it

from happening.  According to Mr. Scott the NWC should instead focus on providing an efficient water supply system, which it’s been mandated to do as a public-sector monopoly.

–30–

Previous PostAnother trial delay for police charged with death of Mario Deane.

Related articles

Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin C.D.

Former police commissioners weigh in on crime surge.

Jun 14, 2017

hanover-march

Persons killed in Hanover begged for their life, says relative.

Jun 14, 2017

andrew-holness-at-imf-announcement

National ID System will help fight crime – PM Holness.

Jun 14, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS