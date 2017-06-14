NWC bottled water unfair – PSOJ

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, PSOJ, says it’s concerned with recent reports that the National Water Commission, NWC, plans to introduce its own brand of bottled water.

The organization says it could create distortions in the market if the NWC was to compete with the private.

PSOJ President, Paul Scott, says says public sector organisations, especially monopolies, can compete unfairly by being less efficient but offering lower prices.

He says this would affect productivity and jobs, and negatively impact private sector market players. He says the PSOJ is disturbed at the idea, and hopes the Government prevents it

from happening. According to Mr. Scott the NWC should instead focus on providing an efficient water supply system, which it’s been mandated to do as a public-sector monopoly.

–30–