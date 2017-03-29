NWC Not Collecting for 60% of Water if Produces

Minister with responsibility for Water, Dr. Horace Chang, is continuing to lament that the National Water Commission isn’t collecting revenue for more than 60-percent of the water it produces and distributes island-wide.

He says that water is either stolen or wasted due to leakages.

Dr. Chang says about USD$3-billion is needed to get the water system to the desired level.

He says work is being carried out across the island, including sections of the Corporate Area and along the Mandela Highway in St. Catherine to replace old leaking pipes.

Dr. Chang says if the problem of non-revenue water is addressed water rates would become more reasonable over the long term.



Dr. Horace Chang was speaking yesterday at a luncheon of the Rotary Club of Kingston and St. Andrew.

