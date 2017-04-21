Search
Home Sports NWU Wants 2 INSPORTS Workers Back in the Job
Granville Valentine

NWU Wants 2 INSPORTS Workers Back in the Job

Apr 19, 2017Sports 1

Like

General Secretary, of the National Workers Union, NWU, Granville Valentine is calling for the immediate reinstatement of two public servants at INSPORTS.

It’s alleged that Accounting Technician Oneil Hope and assistant National Sports Co-ordinator Rudolph Barnes were dismissed for breaches of the Government of Jamaica staff orders — Code of Conduct.

Valentine believes this is a clear act of victimization and is calling for the entire public sector to stand in solidarity with the workers.

Granville Valentine was speaking on Sports Nation Live with Leighton Levy, last Saturday.

–30–

Previous PostTsetsi Davis Starts as Favorite vs Dave Leblond Tonight

Related articles

OIL PRICES

PetroCaribe Oil Imports Plummet

Apr 21, 2017

KaminaJohnsonSmithPresser

Jamaican Denials at Piarco Down 82%

Apr 21, 2017

police_generic3

Manhunt on for Gunmen in Western Kingston after Morning Shoot-Out

Apr 21, 2017

  • Alicia

    I’m a civil servant too so I’m ready to join in any protest to defend the workers because Babsy ah real wicked

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS