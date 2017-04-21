NWU Wants 2 INSPORTS Workers Back in the Job

General Secretary, of the National Workers Union, NWU, Granville Valentine is calling for the immediate reinstatement of two public servants at INSPORTS.

It’s alleged that Accounting Technician Oneil Hope and assistant National Sports Co-ordinator Rudolph Barnes were dismissed for breaches of the Government of Jamaica staff orders — Code of Conduct.

Valentine believes this is a clear act of victimization and is calling for the entire public sector to stand in solidarity with the workers.

Granville Valentine was speaking on Sports Nation Live with Leighton Levy, last Saturday.

