Search
Home Business NY Consul General Urges Diaspora to Invest
Investment Opportunities

NY Consul General Urges Diaspora to Invest

Apr 10, 2017Business0

Like

Members of the Jamaican Diaspora are being encouraged to tap into investment opportunities being offered by the government.

The invitation was extended by Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Trudy Deans.

She was addressing the Jamaica Civic and Cultural Association of Rockland County, New York last Thursday.

Ms. Deans says there’re many investment opportunities in Jamaica.

She says with approximately three million Jamaicans living overseas, the island could easily double its Gross Domestic Product if it could find seamless ways to integrate the economic power of the Diaspora into the local economy.

–30–

Previous PostKurt Riley Walks from FAME 95FM

Related articles

Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin C.D.

Former Commissioner Bemoans Poor JCF Succession Planning

Apr 11, 2017

Yellow wheel clamp locked with messing lock on an illegally parked car.

Increased Motor Vehicle Seizures as Traffic Police Push for Compliance

Apr 11, 2017

28510lisa_hanna

JLP Youth Arm Urges OCG to Speed Up SE St Ann Report

Apr 11, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline