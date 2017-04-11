NY Consul General Urges Diaspora to Invest

Members of the Jamaican Diaspora are being encouraged to tap into investment opportunities being offered by the government.

The invitation was extended by Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Trudy Deans.

She was addressing the Jamaica Civic and Cultural Association of Rockland County, New York last Thursday.

Ms. Deans says there’re many investment opportunities in Jamaica.

She says with approximately three million Jamaicans living overseas, the island could easily double its Gross Domestic Product if it could find seamless ways to integrate the economic power of the Diaspora into the local economy.

