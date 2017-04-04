Search
Home Evening News OAS Suspends Debate on Venezuelan Crisis
OAS_Logo

OAS Suspends Debate on Venezuelan Crisis

Apr 04, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

A planned debate on the deepening Venezuelan crisis by the Organization of American States (OAS) was suspended earlier today amid growing protests in the Latin American country.

The debate on Venezuela was called on the weekend by 20 countries concerned about democratic erosion under President Nicolas Maduro.

According to the Reuters news agency, an OAS spokesman first announced that the debate was cancelled.

However, the 34-nation bloc started a session in the afternoon to discuss whether the Venezuela debate would go ahead.

The debate was then suspended in what’s being described as a win for President Maduro.

However, despite the suspension, the Venezuelan opposition sought to keep up the pressure on President Maduro.

One group of protesters tried to block a major highway while another group dropped a pile of straw in front of court offices.

This, in protest against the judiciary’s controversial takeover last week of the opposition-led congress’ responsibilities.

The oil-rich nation is now suffering from widespread shortages of food, basic medicine and energy.

–30–

Previous PostJAS Wants Farm Land Exemption from Property Tady

Related articles

Kayann-Lamont

Cop Walks Free of Kay-Ann Lamont Murder Charge

Apr 04, 2017

Jouvhaine Whitmore Case Discontinued

Apr 04, 2017

gun-and-bullets

Teen Girl in Custody following Gun Seizure

Apr 04, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History