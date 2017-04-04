OAS Suspends Debate on Venezuelan Crisis

A planned debate on the deepening Venezuelan crisis by the Organization of American States (OAS) was suspended earlier today amid growing protests in the Latin American country.

The debate on Venezuela was called on the weekend by 20 countries concerned about democratic erosion under President Nicolas Maduro.

According to the Reuters news agency, an OAS spokesman first announced that the debate was cancelled.

However, the 34-nation bloc started a session in the afternoon to discuss whether the Venezuela debate would go ahead.

The debate was then suspended in what’s being described as a win for President Maduro.

However, despite the suspension, the Venezuelan opposition sought to keep up the pressure on President Maduro.

One group of protesters tried to block a major highway while another group dropped a pile of straw in front of court offices.

This, in protest against the judiciary’s controversial takeover last week of the opposition-led congress’ responsibilities.

The oil-rich nation is now suffering from widespread shortages of food, basic medicine and energy.

