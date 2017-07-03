Search
OCA May Intervene in Case of Child Killed by Teen

Jul 03, 2017Crime and Court0

The Office of the Children’s Advocate, OCA, says it’s determining whether it’ll have to intervene following the killing of a 9-year-old girl by her 14-year-old neighbour last Friday.

The girl was reportedly shot and killed in Hendon, in Norwood St. James.

Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, says the OCA is currently playing an ‘enquiry role’.

The dead girl has been identified as Kala Bailey.

The boy’s identity cannot be revealed as he’s a minor.

According to reports, shortly after 5:30 PM on Friday, Kala was at home with her older brother and the 14-year-old boy when a gun was pulled and she was shot.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says the boy is yet to be charged with a crime.

–30–

