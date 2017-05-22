OCG Begins Probe into Dairy Development Board Projects

The Office of the Contractor General (OCG) has started investigations into projects being undertaken by the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB).

This was confirmed by the Dairy Board’s Chairman, Donald Elvey.

Mr Elvey says it’s a broad investigation.

The Dairy Board has been in the spotlight recently following revelations in the House of Representatives two weeks ago that the Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda, benefited from 14 acres of Mombassa dairy feeding grass under a project for dairy and cattle farmers.

The Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Dr Dayton Campbell, alleged that Mr Samuda had used his influence to benefit from the programme.

The Minister, who’s said to be a dairy farmer, has denied this.

However, he’s admitted that he would’ve done things differently had he thought about it properly.

He’s also since paid for all benefits to his farm in St. Catherine under the project.

The OCG’s probe follows a call by the Opposition, People’s National Party, to immediately begin a thorough investigation into the matter.

However, Mr Elvey says he’s uncertain when the probe started.

He was among several persons who appeared before the Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, on Monday.

–30–