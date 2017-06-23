Search
OCG Chided for Delinquent Reporting to Parliament

Jun 23, 2017

Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, is being sharply criticized for failing to submit reports to Parliament for his office for two years.

The failure of the Contractor General to submit annual reports for 2014 and 2015 was raised in parliament last week.

Former Contractor General, Greg Christie, says parliament should address the issue of the non-filing of annual reports by state agencies.

Mr. Christie says the issue is a serious problem.

Meantime, Chairman of the National Democratic Movement, Michael Williams, says he’s disappointed in Mr. Harrison’s failure to submit the reports.

Mr. Harrison has been reported in the print media as admitting that his office has been delinquent in submitting the report. He says efforts are underway to have the outstanding reports submitted to parliament in the next few weeks.

Last week, Mr. Harrison was criticized in parliament for his office’s failure to submit the two annual reports.

Acting Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, Everald Warmington, said it’s unacceptable.

While, Central Kingston MP, Ronald Thwaites, said given the responsibility of the Contractor General, his office should have filed the annual reports to Parliament promptly.

The Contractor General Act says the Contractor General shall submit to Parliament an annual report relating to the execution of his functions.

