OCG Hayles Report Not Tabled in Parliament

The Office of the Contractor General’s report into the actions of the Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, the PNP’s Ian Hayles, was not tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday afternoon.

No explanation was provided. No questions were asked either.

It’s understood that the report was sent to Parliament on February 13.

It’s titled: Special Report of Investigation conducted into allegations of conflict of interest, Irregularity and or Impropriety in relation to the Construction of Buildings by Mr. Ian Hayles, Member of Parliament for Western Hanover without approval from the Hanover Parish Council.

Mr. Hayles’ legal team has reportedly taken steps to prevent the report from being tabled in the House today.

It’s understood that the Supreme Court last evening granted an order following an application for an injunction which was filed by Mr. Hayles’ Attorney, Abraham Dabdoub.

The written Court order is to be prepared and signed this morning.

Sources say the Court order could have the effect of blocking the tabling of the Contractor General’s report until the issue is further discussed next week.

However, Nationwide News understands that up to news time the court had not granted the injunction.

It’s understood that the issue concerning the tabling of the report is to be discussed in the Supreme Court next week Monday.

Speaking last month at a sensitization seminar for Councillors in St Catherine, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, said the latest report from the OCG was troubling.

Minister McKenzie was speaking during a seminar at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine in February.

