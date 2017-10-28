OCG in Final Stages of Preparing Corruption Report on St Ann MC

Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, says he’s in the final stages of preparing his office’s report following its investigation of alleged corrupt activities at the St. Ann municipal corporation.

Mr. Harrison says the final touches are being made to the report and it will be tabled in parliament shortly.

The probe began in June 2015 after allegations surfaced of corruption in Lisa Hanna’s South East St. Ann constituency.

The Contractor General’s investigation later expanded to other areas of the St. Ann municipal corporation.

Representatives of the OCG visited the South East St. Ann constituency office in June 2015 and took documents.

In September of 2015, the OCG summoned dozens of individuals for questioning.

Miss Hanna appeared before the anti-corruption agency In October 2015.

