OCG Outlines Contract Award Breaches in Jamaica 50 Probe

The Office of the Contractor General says it’s uncovered breaches of the rules governing the awarding of contracts during its spending of scarce public resources in the execution of the Jamaica 50 celebrations in 2012.

The findings of the investigation are contained in a report tabled yesterday by the OCG in the House of Representatives.

The Jamaica 50 Celebrations consisted of a local and international component.

The local aspect of the celebrations was undertaken by the Ministry of Youth and Culture/Jamaica 50 Secretariat.

The international component, specifically, the London-based events, were undertaken by the Jamaica Tourist Board, JTB under the direction of the Ministry of Tourism and Entertainment.

The OCG says it’s found no act on the part of any officer or official of the Youth and Culture Ministry and the JTB which constitutes a conflict of interest in the procurement opportunities

undertaken to host the celebrations either locally or internationally.

But it noted that the Jamaica 50 Secretariat of the Youth and Culture Ministry failed to prepare and or preserve documentation for several procurement opportunities relating to aspects of the celebrations.

It says this has impaired its efforts in determining whether all the contracts were awarded transparently and on merit.

The OCG says it was also unable to determine the basis on which certain contractors were selected for the local component of the celebration.

It noted that the Ministry was only able to produce procurement-related documentation for 18 of the 32 contracts it requested.

In fact, the Ministry advised the Contractor General that no contract agreement/documentation was prepared for the remaining 14.

According to the Contractor General, the Ministry impaired the OCG’s probe by failing to prepare or preserve documentation for several multi-million dollar transactions which were carried out in relation to Jamaica 50.

The Contractor General says, as a result, his office was unable to determine whether value for money was obtained.

The Contractor General says his office finds this development remarkable.

The OCG says the actions of the Ministry and the Jamaica 50 Secretariat in undertaking the award of contracts displayed ‘scant regard’ for established standards of accountability and transparency.

Mr. Harrison says the Secretariat — to whom public funds were entrusted, in noted instances — expended scarce public resources in the absence of written contracts and procurement documentation.

According to the report, the Ministry of Youth and Culture, the JCDC and the JTB failed to report to the OCG particulars of certain contracts awarded for Jamaica 50 by way of their respective Quarterly reports.

As a result, the Office has referred three former accounting officers to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They’re former Permanent Secretary, Robert Martin, former JCDC Executive Director, the late Delroy Gordon and the ex-Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch.

Mr. Harrison says the former Minister, Lisa Hanna told the OCG that the former PNP administration spent $718-million on the Jamaica 50 project after it returned to office in January 2012.

The Contractor General says he accepts that $23-million was expended in relation to the project when Olivia Grange was Minister in 2011.

— 30 —