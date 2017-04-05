OCG Recommends DPP Explore Prosecuting Three former Jamaica 50 Employees

Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, has recommended that the Director of Public Prosecutions examine whether there’re grounds to prosecute three former officers who had stewardship of the Jamaica 50 celebrations.

Mr. Harrison made the recommendation in a report which was tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday afternoon.

The OCG report has asked the DPP to explore whether action should be taken against former accounting officers in the Culture Ministry, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, JCDC, and the Jamaica Tourist Board, JTB.

The Contractor General’s report did not specify the names of the former accounting officers referred to the DPP.

However, Mr. Harrison has cited them for failing to disclose some information requested about all contracts which were issued in connection with Jamaica 50.

Mr. Harrison says scant regard was shown for procedures which govern the public contract award process.

However, he says no evidence was unearthed by his office, which suggested nepotism or conflict of interest during the contracting process for the Jamaica 50 celebrations.

