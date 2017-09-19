OCG to Monitor St Mary Infrastructure Programme

The Office of the Contractor General, OCG, is to monitor the multi-million dollar road and infrastructure project in St. Mary which the government launched last Friday.

The OCG is to provide oversight on the project and report on its findings.

The 626-million dollar project is the subject of heated debate between the governing Jamaica Labour Party and the Opposition People’s National Party.

This, as it’s been launched ahead of an anticipated by-election in South East St. Mary which both parties are vying to win.

General Secretary of the People’s National Party, Julian Robinson, yesterday told reporters that the Office of the Contractor General, OCG, has expressed an intention to monitor the work to be done.

The PNP had written the OCG requesting that it monitor the project.

Mr. Robinson says there’s also to be a meeting a 9:00 this morning with the Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, over the matter.

The JLP is expected to be part of that meeting.

The PNP has raised concerns over the $626-million programme, saying it’s intended to ‘buy’ votes ahead of the South East St. Mary by-election.

However, the JLP has dismissed that claim.

It’s said it had budgeted funds to carry out the works well before there was any idea there’d have been a need for a by-election.

The PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis and the JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn will battle for the seat made vacant following the sudden death of Dr. Winston Green in August.

Mr. Robinson yesterday reiterated that the PNP is not opposed to work being to be done.

However, he says it must be done in a transparent way.

He was speaking yesterday at a press conference at the party’s Old Hope Road Headquarters, in St. Andrew.

Meanwhile, Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for West Portland, Daryl Vaz, is downplaying the announcement that the Office of the Contractor General will be monitoring the multi-million dollar work project.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, last Friday, signed a contract with Surrey Paving and Aggregates to carry out the project.

The signing of the contract took place at a media conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, in St. Andrew.

In dismissing the suggestion that the project is intended to influence the outcome of the by-election in South East St. Mary, Mr. Vaz says he doesn’t expect actual work will start until another six to eight weeks.

He suggested that the PNP is disorganized and is trying to ‘distract’ from the political work the Jamaica Labour Party is carrying out on the ground in South East St. Mary.

-30-