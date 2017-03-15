OCG wants Police to Launch Criminal Investigation into Ian Hayles, his wife & Mother

Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, has recommended that the police launch a criminal investigation into West Hanover MP and former State Minister, the PNP’s Ian Hayles.

The police are also being asked to investigate Mr. Hayles’ wife, Charlotte Alexander-Hayles and his mother, Pauline Gray.

The referral of Hayles to the police is contained in a 232-page report prepared by the Office of the Contractor General.

The report has been obtained by Nationwide News. Mr. Hayles has been trying to get the court to grant him an injunction barring it from being tabled in Parliament.

Ian Hayles has found himself in trouble with the country’s leading anti-corruption agency in connection with the building of a plaza in Orange Bay, Hanover.

The Contractor General report says the Plaza which is called – ‘Just One Plaza’, was built by a company which is owned by Mr. Hayles’s Mother, Pauline Gray and his step-daughter.

According to the OCG, the company was set up on the direction of Mr. Hayles’s wife, Charlotte.

Dirk Harrison’s office has found that the Plaza was built without a planning and building permit being obtained from the Hanover Parish Council.

The OCG has concluded that the work on the plaza continued in “wanton disregard for a cease and desist order from the Parish Council”.

Mr. Harrison has recommended that the Parish Council Act be used to sanction Hayles and his associates for unlawful building.

The Contractor General says the law allows for consideration to be given to demolishing the plaza.

Mr. Hayles has also found himself in trouble over the building of a resort at Cousins Cove in Hanover.

The OCG says Hayles submitted to his office an unsigned copy of a document which suggested that the Hanover Parish Council had given permission for the Cousins Cove project to go ahead

But the OCG says it has found that the document was invalid because it did not have the signature of an officer of the parish council.

The OCG says Mr. Hayles’s wife had also submitted to the Hanover Parish Council a Sketch Plan and Surveyor Certificate in relation to Cousins Cove’.

The plan and certificate purported to have the signature of a Land Surveyor, Andrew Bromfield.

But the land surveyor told the OCG that he did not sign the document and that it contained a stamp which he no longer uses.

The Contractor General has found that “the surveyor ID report was requested by and directed to Ian Hayles.”

Mr. Harrison has asked the Acting-Police Commissioner to launch a criminal investigation of the West Hanover MP and his wife.

On Page 209 of his report the Contractor General says this recommendation has been made on the basis of prima facie evidence of a breach of the Forgery Act.

The Contractor General has also asked the Police to probe Hayles and his wife in relation to conspiracy to defraud the Hanover Parish Council.

The OCG has also asked the Police to investigate Hayles for breach of the Corruption Prevention Act.

This recommendation has been made after former Lucea Mayor, Shernette Haughton, testified before the Contractor General that Hayles attempted to unduly influence her to sign documents regarding his property plans.

Mr. Harrison says this represents a purported breach of section 14 of the Corruption Prevention Act.

And, the Office of the Contractor General is now recommending that the Ministry of Local Government and the administration of all parish councils conduct an audit or verification process.

This, with a view to regularize and enforce sanctions against developments which have been constructed in breach of the relevant legislation, protocols, guidelines and regulations.

This is among six recommendations the Dirk Harrison-led OCG has made in its report.

It’ also recommended that all parish councils and local authorities prepare an ‘Affidavit of Service’ or a record system to store information on the issuance of stop orders.

It’s recommended that this is to be mandatory.

The OCG is also urging state agencies to apply greater scrutiny and diligence in verification exercises to determine the authenticity and credibility of tendered documents.

It says this may help to reduce the incidence of forged documents and/or incomplete documents being accepted as valid and true.

The OCG says this may further serve to reduce the susceptibility of state agencies to the commission of fraud by unscrupulous persons.

It’s also recommended that an accountability framework or guideline be developed for public officers involved in the approval and monitoring of building applications and permits.

It’s recommending that this framework details specific courses of action and associated timelines within which officers are to address identified irregularities.

