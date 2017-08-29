Ocho Rios Escapee Killed in Gun Battle with Police

One of the five men who recently escaped from the Ocho Rios police station lock up has been shot dead in an alleged gun battle with members of the Constabulary Force.

He’s twenty-one-year-old, Nicholas Massop, of Pineapple in St Ann.

Police reports are that on approaching Massop in the Pineapple community today he pulled a weapon and fired at them.

Police say they immediately returned fire killing Massop.

They say a 9-millimeter pistol and six rounds of ammunition were taken from him.

Massop had been charged with murder, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of a firearm in relation to the death of 44-year-old Leslie Burgher.

Burger was shot and killed while he slept in a car in Pineapple, Ocho Rios on February 22 this year.

Massop and four other prisoners escaped from police custody two weeks ago.

Three of the escapees have been captured and brought before the court.

However, twenty-seven-year-old Renardo Williams, who is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, is still on the run.

